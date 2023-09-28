New Delhi: The renowned Indian scientist and the brain behind the country’s green revolution M.S Swaminathan aka Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan passed away on Thursday at the age of 98. He was the instrumental in developing India a self-sufficient country in paddy with high-yield varieties in India which led to increase the average income of farmers.

Early Life and Education

The prodigy Ms. Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. He pursued Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in agriculture from the University of Madras and went to the United Kingdom to earn a Ph.D. in Plant Genetics and Cytogenetics from the University of Cambridge.

The Green Revolution Pioneer

Ms. Swaminathan is widely recognized as the "Father of the Green Revolution in India." He played a pivotal role in revolutionizing Indian agriculture during the 1960s and 1970s.

Developed High-Yielding Varieties

Ms. Swaminathan's groundbreaking work involved developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice. His efforts significantly increased food production in India, addressing the pressing issue of food security in the country.

Agricultural Advancements: He promoted sustainable agricultural practices and helped farmers adopt modern farming techniques.

International Impact

Beyond India, Ms. Swaminathan's contributions have had a global impact on agriculture and food security.

He has worked with international organizations and governments to improve agricultural practices worldwide.

Awards and Recognition

Ms. Swaminathan's exceptional contributions have earned him numerous awards, including the World Food Prize and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

Legacy

His legacy continues through the work of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, which focuses on agricultural research and development.

Conclusion

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan's life and work exemplify a deep commitment to improving agriculture, ensuring food security, and making a lasting impact on the well-being of people in India and around the world. His legacy as a scientist, agricultural leader, and humanitarian is enduring and influential.