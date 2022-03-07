Who was Mukul Arya, Indian representative at Ramallah who was found dead in embassy

New Delhi: Mukul Arya, the Indian representative at Palestine who died on Sunday (March 6), was an Indian Foreign Service Officer. He was India’s representative at Ramallah in Palestine.

Arya was from the 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and had previously served in the Indian embassies in Kabul and Moscow.

The late IFS officer also represented India at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris.

Before that, Mukul Arya served as a foreign official at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Mukul Arya was a graduate in economics from the prestigious Delhi University and also pursued a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service, according to the website of the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, Palestine.

While the cause of IFS Mukul Arya’s sudden demise is yet not known, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Calling Mukul Arya a young and talented officer, Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

The top leadership of Palestine on Sunday also expressed shock at the death of India’s Representative to the State of Palestine Mukul Arya at his workplace.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, in a statement, also expressed sadness, loss, and pain at the death of Representative Arya.

The ministry said it is conducting its official contacts with the Indian Foreign Ministry to carry out the arrangements to bring Mukul Arya’s mortal remains back to India.

