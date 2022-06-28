Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has added more discomfort for the Modi government over the new army recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'. He on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. In his words, 'Who will marry Agniveers if they retire without pension."

The Governor said, "The Agnipath scheme is never in the interest of the youth of the country. On the contrary, due to this scheme, the distance between the government and the village will increase." Incidentally, this is the first time that a Governor of a state has come out against the Agnipath scheme. However, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also come out against the project brought by the BJP government. Nitish Kumar's United Janata Dal has also raised its voice against 'Agneepath' scheme.

On June 14, the Ministry of Defence had launched the 'Agnipath' project for contractual recruitment in the Army. And then the fire of unrest has ignited across the country. Protests in 14 states of the country, including Bihar, have led to a fiery situation. Several trains and cars were burnt in the protests. One protester lost his life in police firing.