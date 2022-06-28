NewsIndia
SATYA PAL MALIK

'Who will marry Agniveers if they retire without...', Worried Governor urges PM Modi to withdraw Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath Protest: On June 14, the Ministry of Defence had launched the 'Agnipath' project for contractual recruitment in the Army. And then the fire of unrest has ignited across the country. Protests in 14 states of the country, including Bihar, have led to a fiery situation.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
  • Satya Pal Malik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.
  • The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also come out against the project.
  • Nitish Kumar's United Janata Dal has also raised its voice against 'Agneepath' scheme.

Trending Photos

'Who will marry Agniveers if they retire without...', Worried Governor urges PM Modi to withdraw Agnipath Scheme

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has added more discomfort for the Modi government over the new army recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'. He on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. In his words, 'Who will marry Agniveers if they retire without pension."

The Governor said, "The Agnipath scheme is never in the interest of the youth of the country. On the contrary, due to this scheme, the distance between the government and the village will increase." Incidentally, this is the first time that a Governor of a state has come out against the Agnipath scheme. However, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also come out against the project brought by the BJP government. Nitish Kumar's United Janata Dal has also raised its voice against 'Agneepath' scheme. 

On June 14, the Ministry of Defence had launched the 'Agnipath' project for contractual recruitment in the Army. And then the fire of unrest has ignited across the country. Protests in 14 states of the country, including Bihar, have led to a fiery situation. Several trains and cars were burnt in the protests. One protester lost his life in police firing.

Satya Pal MalikAgneepath Scheme 2022agnipath protestMeghalayaPM Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi