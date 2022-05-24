The world of fashion is always incomplete without accessories. Do you think that you should accessorise your outfits? If you aren't optimistic about it, listen to it from the esteemed fashion lady Sonia Pronk. She will explain why accessories are essential and how they can impact your dressing. So keep reading!

Sonia Pronk believes that donning dresses without accessories is like having food without any taste. In short, you can't have a complete look if you neglect to add accessories to it. True, isn't it? We have often seen Sonia Pronk wearing the bare minimum of accessories. Either sunglasses or rings, or at least her four-petalled pendant.

Sonia says, "Not wearing any accessories is one of the fatal mistakes in dressing that many women commit. They consider the clothes as the core and focus only on them, forgetting about accessories. But these jewels, belts, sunglasses, watches, and other embellishments are curated to not only complement your outfits but to accentuate your look and help you create a statement." Therefore, Sonia Pronk considers accessories indispensable.

This fashion lady has a great collection of accessories as well. Chunky rings, shiny neckpieces, lanky earrings, an astounding collection of shoes, belts, branded watches, and how can we forget the classic collection of handbags? One peek at Sonia Pronk's Instagram and you will know how accessories can change your look.

Sonia's shoes and bag collection were also featured in the first episode of Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich. Speaking of which, she said, "If you don't have a good bag that harmonises with your outfit, then your outfit is just incomplete."

Sonia Pronk always has something different and new to wear. From her outfits to her lifestyle, everything is just so impeccable. She is an inspiration for numerous fashion enthusiasts. Very few people know that Sonia Pronk also has a benefactor's heart and she is cherished for it.

(Sponsored feature)