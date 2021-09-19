Why is Gandhi family silent?: Prakash Javadekar on Amarinder Singh calling Navjot Sidhu ‘anti-national’

New Delhi: Amid Amarinder Singh snubbing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and calling him “anti-national”, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday (September 19) questioned Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their silence on Captain’s remark.

Javadekar also asked if Congress will comment on the “allegations” and take action, ANI reported.

BJP MP Prakash Javadekar said, “Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has called his party's state chief Navjot Singh Sindhu anti-national. This is a very serious allegation. BJP is asking only one question to Congress that why Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are silent on this?”

We demand Congress to speak on this issue and put their version. Will Congress take cognizance of these allegations and take action on it: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

“We demand Congress to speak on this issue and put their version. Will Congress take cognizance of these allegations and take action on it,” Javadekar added.

Former Union minister Javadekar’s statement comes a day after Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Punjab CM saying he felt “humiliated”. On Saturday, Singh, who has long been embroiled in a bitter battle with Sidhu, called him “anti-national”, “incompetent” and a “security threat” to the state and the country.

“We have all seen Sidhu hugging Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and singing praises for the Pakistan Prime Minister at the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor while our soldiers were being killed at the borders every day,” IANS quoted him as saying.

Further attacking the Punjab Congress president, Singh told ANI, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security.”

Expressing displeasure at the prospect of Sidhu’s name being proposed as his successor, the senior Congress leader said, “If they want to make him the face as Chief Minister of Punjab, I will oppose him."

He added, "Sidhu could not manage a thing. I know him very well. Don`t think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster."

(With agency inputs)

