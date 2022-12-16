'Why delay in statement?': Uddhav Thackeray slams Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai over 'fake tweets' comment

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for his "fake tweets" statement and questioned why he did not issue an official statement if his Twitter account was hacked. Thackery's scathing comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Karnataka CM Bommai.

"If Twitter account of Karnataka CM was hacked then why there was a delay in issuing a statement about it? The action was taken against Marathi-speaking people, and stones were pelted on buses," said Thackeray addressing a press conference with NCP leader Ajit Panwar.

In the press conference, NCP leader Ajit Pawar informed that they will hold a protest rally on December 17 against Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders, and various other issues. "It'll be a silent & peaceful march. We're yet to get permission for it," Pawar told ANI.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde after meeting with Shah and Karnataka CM said Maharashtra will soon set up a committee of ministers to study and take measures to resolve the long-pending boundary row with Karnataka.

