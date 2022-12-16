'It isn't the era of 1962, it's the era of PM Modi': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on India-China face off

New Delhi: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday (December 15) at an event in Mumbai claimed that the situation in Arunachal's Twang is normal. Speaking at the event Khandu said "it is not the era of 1962, it is the era of PM Modi" and assured that India's border situation which China is normal. Arumachal CM's statement came out after clashes between Indian and Chinese military forces were reported to on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

"An unfortunate incident happened in Tawang on Dec 9 when the Chinese came there in the Yangtse sector. I'm MLA from Yangtse sector and in Mumbai which means the situation is normal there. It isn't the era of 1962,it's the era of PM Modi in 2022," said Khandu.

Khandu in his address also said that it was Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's idea to join the Tawang in India and blamed then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said he could not take a timely decision which led to the worsening of the Sino-India border.

#WATCH | It was Sardar Patel's idea to join Tawang with India &asked Guv Daulatram to hoist tricolour in Tawang. Guv chose Major Bob Khathing,after reaching Tawang he sought permission from Centre...Due to no command Khathing himself hoisted flag there:Arunachal Pradesh CM(15.12) pic.twitter.com/ZRT87KX2Zd — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Pema Khandu said that after the Simla Agreement, the entire Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang was made the territory of India, adding, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a decisive role in this. But due to the failure of the then Prime Minister to take any timely decision, the situation continued to worsen."

He said that history has been tampered with and the present government is working to correct this tampering. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is recognizing its unsung heroes and they are being given a place in the curriculum," said CM Pema Khandu.

(With ANI inputs)