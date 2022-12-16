topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAWANG

'It isn't the era of 1962, it's the era of PM Modi': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on India-China face off

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the worsened situation of the Sino-Indian border and says the condition are the result of Nehru's failure to take any timely decision after the Simla Agreement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'It isn't the era of 1962, it's the era of PM Modi': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on India-China face off

New Delhi:  Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday (December 15) at an event in Mumbai claimed that the situation in Arunachal's Twang is normal. Speaking at the event Khandu said "it is not the era of 1962, it is the era of PM Modi" and assured that India's border situation which China is normal. Arumachal CM's statement came out after clashes between Indian and Chinese military forces were reported to on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

"An unfortunate incident happened in Tawang on Dec 9 when the Chinese came there in the Yangtse sector. I'm MLA from Yangtse sector and in Mumbai which means the situation is normal there. It isn't the era of 1962,it's the era of PM Modi in 2022," said Khandu.

Khandu in his address also said that it was Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's idea to join the Tawang in India and blamed then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said he could not take a timely decision which led to the worsening of the Sino-India border.

Pema Khandu said that after the Simla Agreement, the entire Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang was made the territory of India, adding, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a decisive role in this. But due to the failure of the then Prime Minister to take any timely decision, the situation continued to worsen."

He said that history has been tampered with and the present government is working to correct this tampering. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is recognizing its unsung heroes and they are being given a place in the curriculum," said CM Pema Khandu.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

TawangArunachal PradeshIndia-China clashes

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!