Why Did Mayawati Remove Nephew Akash Anand From Party Posts, Her Successor?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati removed her nephew, Akash Anand, from all party posts on Tuesday. The decision to make him her successor has also been withdrawn. Mayawati stated that Akash Anand would be given important responsibilities after he attains full maturity. Akash’s father will continue to serve as the national vice-president of the party. Akash Anand, an MBA graduate from London, had become active in the party after being named as the successor by the BSP chief. Mayawati had entrusted him with the responsibility of strengthening the party in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Akash is the son of Mayawati’s brother, Anand Kumar. Mayawati announced the removal of Akash Anand in a X post on Tuesday.

Reasons Behind Akash's Dismissal From Party Posts

Akash Anand, along with four others, was booked for violating the model code of conduct by using objectionable language at an election rally in Sitapur. The action was taken after the district administration took suo motu cognisance of Anand’s speech at the rally. Following the registration of the FIR, the BSP postponed all the proposed rallies of Akash Anand without providing any reason.

"This government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors," the BSP leader had said targeting Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government in his speech. "The party that starves its youth and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government," he added. Aside from this, he became so animated during his statements at two or three locations that he said offensive things. His outbursts in rage, such as "I feel like hitting shoes," were also met with a lot of criticism.

Due to his speech, cases were filed against BSP district president Vikas Rajvanshi, Lakhimpur candidate Anshay Kalra, Dhaurehra candidate Shyam Kishore Awasthi, and Sitapur candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav.

The BSP supremo felt that a direct confrontation with the Centre and the Yogi government could endanger his political future, and when cases started being registered, Mayawati thought it better to keep Akash away from this.

Akash in an recent interview revealed that Mayawati told him that he is being entrusted with the responsibility of the Bahujan movement and not the party, so there is no room for error, just as others have been removed from posts, so can he. Many believe was upset with Akash Anand’s political methods. Many believe Mayawati decided to keep Akash away for the time being to keep party's future leadership safe.

Who Is Akash Anand?

Akash Anand Akash Anand is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar. He was born in Noida in 1995. Akash studied from Noida and Gurugram and then did an MBA from London University. He made an entry into politics in 2017. Anand is considered to have a big role in connecting the youth to the party. He has also handled the responsibility of the party in the assembly elections held in three states last year.

Launched After BSP's UP Defeat Of 2017

Mayawati had launched Akash Anand after the defeat in the UP assembly elections in 2017. He was made a star campaigner for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati promoted Akash Anand and declared him the national coordinator of the party. Then made the heir Akash Anand was successful in advancing the BSP. He also continued to connect the youth to the party through social media. In 2022, when the BSP released the list of star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh elections, Akash Anand’s name was second after Mayawati. Akash handled the work of preparing the party cadre for the three assembly elections held last year. Impressed by the work of Akash Anand, Mayawati declared him her successor in December 2023. Mayawati had even made it clear that he would handle the party’s responsibility in UP and Uttarakhand.