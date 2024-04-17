New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements on the transparency of the electoral bond scheme.

Adressing a joint press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi's interview with ANI was scripted and was a flop show.

Further escalating his attack on Modi over the latter's statement on the transparency of electoral bonds Rahul said if the electoral bonds scheme was as transparent as the PM says then why was it discarded by the Supreme Court?

"A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it," said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it. The Prime Minister says that the system… pic.twitter.com/Wy1LGDSHwN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

"The Prime Minister says that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics. If this is true then why was that system cancelled by the Supreme Court," he added.

He further questioned the BJP's motive behind keeping the names of the donors a secret and said, "if you wanted to bring transparency then why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP? And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?"

"This is the biggest extortion scheme in the world. All the businessmen of India understand and know this and no matter how much clarification the Prime Minister wants to give, it will not make any difference. Because the entire country knows that the Prime Minister is the champion of corruption," he added.