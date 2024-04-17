Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

'Why Did SC Discard It...': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's Electoral Bond's 'Transparency' Remark

Rahul Gandhi dubbed the electoral bonds as the "biggest extortion scheme of the world and called PM Modi "champion of corruption."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Why Did SC Discard It...': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's Electoral Bond's 'Transparency' Remark

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements on the transparency of the electoral bond scheme.

Adressing a joint press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi's interview with ANI was scripted and was a flop show. 

Further escalating his attack on Modi over the latter's statement on the transparency of electoral bonds Rahul said if the electoral bonds scheme was as transparent as the PM says then why was it discarded by the Supreme Court?

"A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it," said Rahul Gandhi.

"The Prime Minister says that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics. If this is true then why was that system cancelled by the Supreme Court," he added.

He further questioned the BJP's motive behind keeping the names of the donors a secret and said, "if you wanted to bring transparency then why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP? And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?"

"This is the biggest extortion scheme in the world. All the businessmen of India understand and know this and no matter how much clarification the Prime Minister wants to give, it will not make any difference. Because the entire country knows that the Prime Minister is the champion of corruption," he added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station