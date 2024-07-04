Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, has been released from jail on bail in the alleged land scam case. He is now set to reclaim the seat of power in Jharkhand, even though the assembly elections in the state are just a few months away. Following his release, there were discussions that Champai Soren would remain the Chief Minister until the elections while Hemant would focus on party work. However, Hemant's move to become the Chief Minister has ended these speculations.

On Wednesday, in a meeting held in the capital Ranchi, the JMM, Congress, and RJD unanimously agreed to make Hemant Soren the Chief Minister again. Following the party's decision, Champai Soren resigned from his post, and Hemant Soren staked his claim to form the government. According to media reports, Champai Soren is reportedly unhappy with his removal, although no official statement has been released by him yet.

The key question is why Champai Soren was not allowed to complete his term and why Hemant was in such a hurry to take the CM's chair as soon as he was released from jail. This article delves into the reasons behind Hemant Soren's quick move to reclaim power.

Factions Forming Within the Party

Just five days after his release from jail, Hemant Soren took control of Jharkhand's power. Sources associated with JMM indicate that with assembly elections looming, two factions of power were emerging within the party. This could have potentially harmed the party's prospects in the elections. To prevent this, Hemant decided to retain the CM's chair himself.

Strong Hold In Party

Following the results of the Lok Sabha elections and Hemant Soren's release, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is invigorated. The party believes that under Hemant's leadership, they will break all victory records in the upcoming assembly elections. To avoid any pre-election mistakes, Hemant's swift move to become CM sends a clear message within the party that he holds the reins of power.

Sympathy Votes

Having been absent from the election campaign during the Lok Sabha elections due to his arrest, Hemant Soren aims to become the face of the INDIA bloc in the assembly elections. Other parties within the grand alliance support this move, believing that Hemant's leadership could attract sympathy votes. This is why preparations were swiftly made to reinstall him as Chief Minister shortly after his release. If Hemant faces jail time again, he could emulate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who continued to govern from jail.

Potential Succession by His Wife

Hemant Soren is aware that ongoing cases could result in his imprisonment again. If that happens, he could use his power as CM to appoint his wife, Kalpana Soren, as his successor. Kalpana has established herself as a prominent leader within the party, winning the assembly by-election and effectively leading JMM's Lok Sabha campaign in Hemant's absence. Should Hemant need to step down again, Kalpana is his likely choice to assume the role of Chief Minister so that the control of the party remains within the family.

Alliance's Trust in Hemant

JMM's allies in the INDIA Block believe that a majority in the state assembly can only be achieved by placing their trust in Hemant Soren. This confidence in his leadership has played a significant role in the decision to reinstall him as Chief Minister.

Strategy To Counter BJP

The BJP-led NDA has bagged 9 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA had bagged 12 seats. This time, it is believed that Hemant Soren's imprisonment resulted in sympathy votes for the JMM-Congress alliance as it won three more seats compared to 2019. The return of Heman Soren clubbed with the oratory of Kalpana Soren is likely to brighten the ruling coalition's prospects in the upcoming assembly polls and the road ahead won't be easy for the BJP.