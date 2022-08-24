Mumbai: The second day of Maharashtra Monsoon Session is underway and Aaditya Thackeray spoke in the Assembly for the first time after Eknath Shinde came to power. Aaditya Thackeray questioned why the state government is in a hurry to pass a bill regarding OBC reservation after the Supreme Court has stayed the elections for five weeks. Responding to it, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said that there is no postponement for conducting the elections but it is only related to the petition filed by the respective governments of 92 municipalities.

Aaditya Thackeray Questions

Aaditya Thackeray said that the Supreme Court has given a five-week adjournment to the elections. But why is the state government in such a hurry regarding the OBC reservations? Government is unconstitutional, but is everything to be unconstitutional? Why is the bill being passed in a hurry as if the election is tomorrow when there is a directive from the Supreme Court?

Answer by Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got up to answer Aaditya Thackeray's question. Devendra Fadnavis said that in the case of OBC reservation, the Maharashtra government has filed a report to apply reservation to the gram panchayats and municipalities which have been excluded from reservation. In that, the 200 gram panchayat and 94 municipal elections which were announced earlier, were not given reservation. OBC reservation has been implemented for its president, but this reservation has not been announced for its members.

The state government has filed a separate petition in this regard and has demanded that reservation should be applied to these gram panchayats and municipalities as well. The Supreme Court clarified that now they do not have time to decide on this, for which they are giving a five-week adjournment. But this moratorium is for this only, no moratorium has been given for all other elections.

MLAs clashed with each other on the steps of the legislature

On the steps of the assembly today, a picture was seen of a loud argument between the ruling and opposition MLAs. This time, before the start of the House, the ruling party and the opposition came face to face. This time MLAs ran at each other. On this occasion, a picture of Mahesh Shinde from the Shinde group and NCP MLA Amol Mitkari clashed. At the same time, it is being said that such an action by these representatives sent to the House as people's representatives is definitely shameful.