'Why is there so much disturbance due to T-shirt': Rahul Gandhi clarifies why he's not sporting a sweater

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, launching another attack on the BJP, said that he considers the saffron party as his "guru" as the party workers' actions show him what he should not do. He also invited Opposition party leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra as they stand for the same message of spreading love in the country. While speaking to reporters on the last day of 2022, he said, "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."

"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and there is some relation of ideology between us," he further said.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Speaking about the immense discussion on his wearing a T-shirt during Delhi winters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an email interview with PTI, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress' countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

"As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he said.

