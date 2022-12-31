2023 to be year of high-stakes political battles before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: As we move into 2023, the next year is shaping up to be a politically significant one in India. This is because a series of state elections are set to take place that are likely to have a significant impact on the country's political landscape and set the tone for the 2024 parliamentary elections. At least nine states across the country, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram, are due to hold assembly elections in 2023. These states are important because they will give us an indication of public opinion ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, which will determine the direction of the country for the next several years.

At least 9 Assembly elections due in 2023

The 2023 elections will also be significant for the anti-BJP parties, who have been trying to form a united opposition in an effort to challenge the ruling party. The BJP has been in power at the national level since 2014 and has made significant gains in state elections in recent years, so the opposition parties will be looking to make a strong showing in the 2023 elections in order to build momentum heading into the 2024 parliamentary elections.

2023 to set the mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The political situation in the states that are holding elections in 2023 is complex, with various parties and factions vying for power. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress party is currently in power, so these elections will be seen as a test of the party's popularity and a potential fight for survival. In Madhya Pradesh, there has been much political drama in recent years, with the Congress party and the BJP both holding power at different points. Karnataka has also seen a lot of political upheaval, with no party winning a clear majority in the 2018 assembly elections and several parties and factions competing for power.

J&K Assembly elections in 2023

In addition to the nine states mentioned above, it is also possible that assembly elections will be held in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2023. This state has a unique political situation due to its disputed status and has seen significant tensions and conflict in the past. The outcome of the 2023 elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be closely watched, as it could have implications for the broader political situation in the country.

Overall, the 2023 elections in India are shaping up to be a crucial political moment that will set the stage for the 2024 parliamentary elections and determine the direction of the country for the next several years. These elections will be closely watched by political analysts, media, and the public, and the outcome will have significant implications for the future of India.

