Why many Indian students choose Ukraine for medical studies

India is making all efforts possible to rescue its 18,000 plus students in Ukraine. For now, the flights between New Delhi and Kiev have been stopped due to Russian military action in Ukraine. However, the government is keeping a close eye on the situation and alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens.

The embassy also issued helpline numbers while directing the citizens to keep following its website and social media for updates on relocation arrangements.

Most of the people who are anxiously waiting to leave Ukraine for India are engineering and medical students. Some people wonder as to why students choose Ukraine as their favourite spot for studies?

Here's why Ukraine is very popular as an academic destination among Indian students

Most of the Indian students in Ukraine are pursuing medical studies. The reason for this is simple and clear - the tuition fees of private medical colleges in Ukraine is way cheaper compared to that of colleges in India. The Ukrainian colleges are even recognised by the World Health Council. The degrees are very much valid in India as Indian Medical Council too recognises them.

Apart from this, Ukrainian medical degrees are also recognised byu Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, European Council of Medicine and General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.