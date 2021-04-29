हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Why MP, Maharashtra got more oxygen than Delhi: HC raps Centre over supply crisis

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the central government will respond to the court's query and will give the reasons for giving more oxygen to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Why MP, Maharashtra got more oxygen than Delhi: HC raps Centre over supply crisis
Photo courtesy: PTI

New Delhi:  The Delhi High Court Thursday (April 29) asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

The query was put to the Centre by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli which during the hearing said the central government has to either show some justification for this or "make amends" now that the situation has been brought to its attention.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the central government will respond to the court's query and will give the reasons for giving more oxygen to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"There are states which received less than what they had asked for. We have been rationalising," Mehta said. 

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra placed before the court a list of oxygen demand by several states and allocations made to them and said that only Delhi was not being given what it was asking for, while others were getting more than or close to what they were asking for.

The court was hearing several pleas on the oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic which the national capital is presently grappling with.

(Inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtoxygenOxygen scarcityCOVID-19
Next
Story

No COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting

Must Watch

PT13M25S

Coronavirus Update: US to send India raw materials for vaccine production