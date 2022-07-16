New Delhi: Days after the Rajya Sabha issued a new circular stating that demonstrations, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday (July 16, 2022) slammed the above order and said, "Why not just remove Gandhiji’s statue from the premises? And erase Article 19(1a) of the Constitution.” It may be noted that Article 19(1a) of the Indian Constitution states that all citizens have the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Parliament in a bulletin published on Thursday, ahead of the Monsoon session, said members cannot use the precincts of the House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.

“Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony,” read the order issued by Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, PC Mody.

Earlier, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also reacted to the order. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was the first one to react to the order. Jairam Ramesh took it to Twitter and shared a copy of the circular and captioned it, “Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai!”.

This comes days after a massive controversy erupted after Parliament put out a list of "unparliamentary" words. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the Centre over the list of "unparliamentary" words and termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". On the other hand, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien declared he will use those words and dared the government to act against him.