Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,156 crores in Kavaratti. The projects included a fast internet facility through the Submarine Optical Fiber Project. Addressing people, PM Modi said that the NDA government is committed to the sustainable development of Lakshadweep. "The Solar Power Plant present here, which is based on the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), is one such example. Notably, this is Lakshadweep's first battery-backed Solar Project. This project will usher in lesser pollution and lesser impact on the ocean ecosystem of the State," the PM said.

While PM Modi talked about development projects and initiatives of his government, it can be seen as a message to China and Maldives that New Delhi has its eyes on the islands as well. Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands having an area of 32 sq km, is strategically importance given its location and threat from China. Given China's increasing engagement with Sri Lanka and Maldives, Lakshadweep could be vital for forces in case of any conflict.

In an interview with a leading daily, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said that if India does not withdraw its forces from the island nation, then it would put democracy there in peril. Muizzu is said to be a pro-Beijing leader and came to power following his campaign against the presence of the Indian military in Maldives. With China's increasing influence in Maldives, India is looking to strengthen its bases in the area.

Given the strategic importance of Lakshadweep, the Modi government is planning to set up an Air Force station or an airport on Minicoy Island. This will provide for civilians as well as forces in case of need.

Also, this will help the BJP politically in the region as well. As Lakshadweep is mostly dependent on Kerala for its needs, Lakshadweep could prove to be a crucial gateway for the BJP to the communist-ruled state. If the island gets air connectivity, that may surprisingly boost the BJP's poll prospects.