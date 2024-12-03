Why Punjab Ex-Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Was Asked To Clean Toilets At Golden Temple?

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday pronounced a 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Punjab's former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders, holding them responsible for the "mistakes" made by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The Sikh clergy has directed the senior Akali leader to serve as a 'sewadar' by washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Pronouncing the order from the 'faseel' (podium) of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, also announced the withdrawal of the 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' title previously bestowed upon former Chief Minister and Sukhbir Badal's father, the late Parkash Singh Badal.

The Jathedar also instructed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party president. The five 'Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy) also imposed religious punishment on other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet and were part of the party's core committee from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhbir Given This Punishment

As punishment, Giani Raghbir Singh asked Sukhbir Badal and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to sit outside the Golden Temple, dressed as 'sewadars' and hold a spear, for one hour each over two days.

They were also asked to clean utensils and shoes of devotees at the Golden Temple for one hour each, besides listening to 'kirtan'.

Sukhbir Badal came in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg and so did Sukhdev Dhindsa due to age-related issues.

Sukhbir Badal Admits 2007 Mistakes

Sukhbir Badal admitted the mistakes before the pronouncement of the edict, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD rule in Punjab.

The punishment was issued nearly three months after Sukhbir Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

According to the reports, Akal Takht said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which ruled Punjab from 2007 to 2017 with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, committed “religious mistakes” during its term in office.

(With PTI inputs)