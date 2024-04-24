New Delhi: A massive wildfire has erupted in the Somasila Forest area located in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Firefighters are batteling the fierece blze and trying to douse the fire to prevent further devastation to the natural habitat.

Efforts are underway to contain and extinguish the fire before it spreads to other areas.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire burns through Somasila forest area in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control and douse it. pic.twitter.com/jNEQD28Mzp — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

The Somasila Forest, known for its biodiversity and ecological significance, now faces a grave threat from the relentless flames.

(Further details awaited.)