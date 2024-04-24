Advertisement
NewsIndia
FOREST FIRE

Wildfire Rages Through Andhra Pradesh's Somsila Forest, Efforts Underway To Douse Blaze

The Somasila Forest, known for its biodiversity and ecological significance, now faces a grave threat from the relentless flames.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wildfire Rages Through Andhra Pradesh's Somsila Forest, Efforts Underway To Douse Blaze

New Delhi: A massive wildfire has erupted in the Somasila Forest area located in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Firefighters are batteling the fierece blze and trying to douse the fire to prevent further devastation to the natural habitat.

 Efforts are underway to contain and extinguish the fire before it spreads to other areas.

The Somasila Forest, known for its biodiversity and ecological significance, now faces a grave threat from the relentless flames. 

(Further details awaited.)

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?