Will Bihar Stop Narendra Modi's Chariot in Lok Sabha Election 2024? Survey Gives UPA an Edge Over BJP-Led NDA

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is a year away but be it the ruling BJP or Congress-led opposition, the political parties have already started their preparations for the largest political event. The NDA led by Narendra Modi is more than confident of winning a majority in the next election while the Congress-led UPA is looking to brighten its prospects to stage a comeback to power after 10 years. This is the first time that Congress remained out of power for 10 years.

It's a well-known fact that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar play a crucial role in sending any party to Delhi. While Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary seats, Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Now a recent survey by India Today-C-Voter has indicated that Bihar might help UPA boost its seat share in the next general election. It may be noted that in 2019 when the BJP-JDU-LJP fought the Lok Sabah polls under the NDA banner, they won 39 out of the 40 seats. This time, BJP will have to go alone to the polls as the JDU is now with the UPA and the LJP has been divided into two factions. Thus, the challenge for BJP is bigger than many people think.

According to the survey, UPA's seats in Bihar may increase 25 times in 2024 as compared to 2019. This means, the party may get 25 seats in 2024 compared to just one seat in 2019. According to the survey, UPA may get around 47 percent votes in Bihar as it's benefitting the most from Nitish Kumar's alliance.

While the survey has predicted a return on the BJP at the Centre, if the Congress manages to strike a deal with regional parties in the north and south, it may hurt the BJP's prospects very badly. If Congress manages to dent BJP's vote share in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the results may be surprising even for the UPA.