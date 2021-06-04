हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Will boost vaccine production': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla thanks US for lifting embargo

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla hailed the efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs S jaishankar and the US for lifting restrictions on the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine saying that the move will boost the country's vaccine production.

&#039;Will boost vaccine production&#039;: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla thanks US for lifting embargo
New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla hailed the efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs S jaishankar and the US for lifting restrictions on the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine saying that the move will boost the country's vaccine production.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla thanked US President Joe Biden and MEA saying, “...this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic."

The comment comes as just a day after the Biden administration removed the 1950 Defense Production Act priority ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi vaccines. The law was imposed to prioritise vaccine supplies for American manufacturers. The lifting of this restriction would let US companies take their own decision on whom they want to sell their vaccines.

