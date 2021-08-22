Will hold Cabinet meet to discuss renaming Aligarh airport after Kalyan Singh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh here on Sunday and said people were paying tributes to him from the airport to the city.

Speaking to reporters in Aligarh, Adityanath said, "Today, we have brought the mortal remains of Kalyan Singh ji to Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Stadium in his hometown Aligarh. We decided to bring the mortal remains here so that Singh ji`s followers can see him for the last time. He has been associated with the people of Aligarh for years."

"He is known as the Ram Bhakt of the nation. From the airport to Aligarh, the people of Uttar Pradesh have huge respect for Kalyan ji. I pray to God Ram to provide us strength to fulfill his dreams," said Adityanath.

Upon being questioned by reporters whether Aligarh airport will be named after Kalyan Singh, Adityanath said, "We will hold a meeting with the Cabinet soon and discuss it." Recently, according to reports, after the demise of Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders in Aligarh reiterated their demand to name the newly-constructed mini airport in Aligarh after Kalyan Singh.

Applauding the developmental works under Singh`s tenure, Yogi said, "Prior to Kalyan ji`s resignation in 1992, he undertook developmental works for the poor and downtrodden. He was not just a leader promoting a particular caste or community but worked for the welfare of all people. He believed in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ji`s teachings. He was a RSS leader in its truest form."

"Unlike his opposition parties who, in the name of occupying the Chief Minister`s post, slammed the Ram Mandir movement, he was a leader of the masses," he added.

The defining moment in Kalyan Singh`s life was the fall of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Just hours after mobs of kar sevaks demolished it, Singh quit as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh owning moral responsibility.

Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following illness. Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Kalyan Singh earlier yesterday and had prayed for his speedy recovery.

Live TV