Will Lotus Bloom In Himachal After Congress Faces Defeat In Rajya Sabha Polls?

Shimla: In an unexpected turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday secured victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, dealing a significant blow to the Congress despite its dominant position in the state assembly. The BJP, with only 25 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly, managed to clinch the victory, as asserted by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

When asked about speculations of BJP bringing a 'No Confidence Motion' against him, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "...We will see when the Assembly session commences...Those who have gone (cross-voted) are being asked by their families why they did this. So, if the families are asking them, then maybe a few of them would think about 'ghar wapasi'.''

Expressing his displeasure over the Congress party's defeat, the Himachal Pradesh CM said, "...When someone has sold out their honesty...Nine cross-votings took place, three of them were Independent MLAs but six others sold their honesty...and voted against him (Abhishek Singhvi)..."

Potential Ramifications For Congress

The potential loss in the Rajya Sabha polls not only dents the Congress's prestige but also raises the spectre of a no-confidence vote, posing a threat to the party's government in Himachal Pradesh, one of the few states it governs independently. Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and a key BJP figure, congratulated the party's candidate, Harsh Mahajan, on the purported victory, highlighting the significant upset for the Congress.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha elections | Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur says, "We are rightly saying that looking at this victory, the Himachal Pradesh CM should resign from his position...The MLAs have left him just within a year."



State BJP has claimed that their candidate, Harsh… pic.twitter.com/sGrIRXWemt — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

Allegations And Counter-Allegations

Amidst the electoral turmoil, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu alleged misconduct, claiming that several Congress MLAs were taken away by security forces. However, these allegations have been refuted by BJP leaders.

BJP Vs Congress In Himachal

The contest for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh witnessed fierce competition between Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and BJP's Harsh Mahajan, despite Congress's numerical advantage in the assembly. In an attempt to secure the victory of its candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress issued a whip to its MLAs, mandating their support for the party's nominee.

Despite the Congress's majority in the assembly, the BJP's decision to contest the seat has led to a competitive electoral process. Voting took place with 67 out of 68 legislators exercising their franchise, with one absent due to illness.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh are part of a broader electoral process involving 56 seats from 15 states. These elections, held every two years, are critical in shaping the composition of the upper house of India's parliament.

Rajya Sabha MPs are elected indirectly by MLAs through proportional representation. While many contests are predetermined, the electoral landscape occasionally sees surprises, as evidenced by the recent developments in Himachal Pradesh.

The results of this unexpected upset in Himachal Pradesh raise questions about the stability of the Congress government and the strategic manoeuvres employed by political parties in the lead-up to crucial Rajya Sabha elections.