Will Lucknow be Renamed? Here's What UP Deputy CM Said

Bhadohi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday (February 8) spoke on his party colleague's request of changing the name of the state capital Lucknow. Speaking to reporters, UP Dy CM said “it is well known that Lucknow was earlier known as 'Laxman Nagri' and the state government will move forward "according to the situation." His remarks came a day after BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking that Lucknow be renamed as "Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur", saying that the city was given its current name in the 18th century by Nawab Asafuddaula.

The Pratapgarh MP claimed Lord Ram had given the city to his brother Laxman and it was known as 'Lakhanpur' or 'Laxmanpur' earlier. Pathak was here to unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the demand for renaming the city, the deputy chief minister said, "It is well known that Lucknow's name earlier was Laxman Nagri. We will move forward according to the situation." Asked whether the government would go ahead with the renaming, he said, "We will let you all know about it."

Pathak also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Lok Sabha over the Adani-Hindenburg row, saying the Congress leader has "lost his mental balance". "Whenever the Congress was in power, hundreds of scams took place," he said.

A belligerent Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (February 7) led a blistering Opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in industrialist Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot.

The Congress leader's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

