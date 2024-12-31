2024 is coming to an end with the BJP pushing for 'One Nation-One Election'. Now, the eyes will be on the NDA government to see whether it brings the Uniform Civil Code next year. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has made the government's stand clear on the issue citing the example of Uttarakhand, the first state to pass the UCC Act after Goa. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced to implement of the UCC in the state in 2025.



"The UCC was a part of BJP's manifesto. We incorporate things in the manifesto only when we think it is possible. The states also worked on UCC. It was already implemented in Uttarakhand and the Goa already has it. The matter is pending with the Law Commission of India while the Prime Minister has also raised the issue from the ramparts of the Red Fort," said Meghwal, hinting that the government will go ahead with the move.

Reacting to the 'One Nation, One Election', Meghwal said that it is very important and a JPC was formed for deliberate on the issue. "The first meeting of the JPC is going to be held on January 8....We have taken a lot of steps in this regard. It is practical and it will not harm the federal structure. It will not take away the rights of the voters or the states," said Meghwal, referring to the apprehensions raised by the Opposition.

The Modi government minister further said that the process will be carried out according the Article 368 of the Constitution. "The Opposition also wants that the Lok Sabha and the state elections are held together..." Meghwal claimed.

The One Nation-One Election and Uniform Civil Code are two major ambitious plans of the NDA government to bring electoral and societal reforms to the country. The country is also likely to go under delimitation to get new Lok Sabha constituencies as per the current population. The Lok Sabha seats are likely to almost double after the delimitation.