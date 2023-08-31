Mumbai: In a dig at INDIA ahead of its third meeting on Thursday, a banner inscribed with an old statement from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was put up parallel to the one of the Opposition bloc on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz, Mumbai. The banner quoted a statement by the Sena founder in Marathi saying, "I will not let Shiv Sena become the Congress".

The banner is being seen as a sly dig at the rival Sena faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, over its alliance with the Congress under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the previous ruling alliance in Maharashtra, and now under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The BJP had attacked the undivided Sena under Uddhav for allying with the Congress under the MVA, accusing them of abandoning the ideas and principles of the party's founder leader. The partner leaders of the Opposition alliance will hold an informal meeting on Thursday and follow it up with a proper huddle on Friday.



The two-day huddle will see the INDIA partners pick up from where they left off in their last huddle at Bengaluru and carry forward the process of laying a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. While the discussion among the partner leaders in the bloc would centre on the battle plan for the next general elections and a seat-sharing formula, the alliance is also likely to unveil its logo during the two-day meeting starting Thursday.