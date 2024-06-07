Will Railway Ministry Become Bone Of Contention In NDA Govt? JDU MP Confirms Demand

Amid speculations over Janta Dal United's possible demands in the Narendra Modi led NDA government, JDU MP-elect Lovely Anand and her gansgter-turned politician husband Anand Mohan confirmed party's demand of Railway Ministry. Lovely Anand, while speaking to the reporters said, "Railway Ministry certainly should be given, it has always happened. Bihar should also get special status."

Lovely's husband, Anand Mohan, while speaking to the press said, "The demand for the railway ministry is confirmed. It has been in Bihar's share... The Backward Bihar needs the railway ministry... The CM took Bihar out of 'jungle-raj' and made a developing Bihar in the last 16 years. If we want to give it wings, then the 'special' state demanded must be fulfilled."

Mohan clarified that he was not part of the meeting and he had come to pay a unofficial courtesy visit to CM Nitish at his residence.

NDA Ally Nitish Kumar Slams INDIA Opposition Alliance

Days after the results of the Lok Sabha election, JDU chief Nitish Kumar attacked the INDIA opposition alliance on Friday, saying that it had never served the nation's interests. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the nation will advance, Kumar said while addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary meeting in Delhi.

"Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai (Those who have won this time will lose the next elections. I'm confident about it). They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (PM Modi) leadership" said Kumar.

During his address at the NDA meeting, the JDU chief also affirmed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "All pending Bihar projects will be completed. It's great that we've all come together, and we'll all work with you (PM Modi). You will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do so today. We will be there for you whenever you take the oath...We will all work together under your leadership."



The newly elected MPs of the NDA attended the meeting of the alliance, which was held days after the Lok Sabha results.