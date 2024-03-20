'Will Repeal CAA, Ban NEET In Tamil Nadu...': DMK Releases 1st List Of Lok Sabha Candidates, Manifesto

New Delhi: The governing DMK of Tamil Nadu, a significant member of the INDIA coalition, pledged in its manifesto released on Wednesday to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 if the opposition alliance is victorious in the LS elections. Another commitment made by the DMK is the dissolution of the existing NITI Aayog, established by the BJP administration, and the re-establishment of the Planning Commission to formulate plans based on the demands of state governments.

The DMK has also promised to forgive loans and interest for farmers in nationalised and scheduled banks, waive student loans, provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for all women in every state, and establish a State Development Council that includes Chief Ministers. The Dravidian party’s election promises also include an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam and the complete elimination of toll booths on national highways.

Talking about the party manifesto, Stalin stated, “This is not just a DMK manifesto, but a manifesto of the people. When the BJP assumed power in 2014, they devastated India. None of the election promises were kept. We have established the INDIA Alliance, and we will form our government in 2024. Our manifesto includes special schemes for TN and schemes for every district are outlined in this manifesto.”

He added, “The DMK is the party that creates the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say; this is what our leaders have taught us. As Kanimozhi stated, we travelled throughout the state and listened to various people.”

In its election manifesto, the DMK criticised the Governor’s office, stating that until the office of Governor is abolished, a Governor should be appointed to the State in consultation with the State’s CM. The Manifesto also stated that Article 361, which grants Governors immunity from criminal proceedings, will be amended. In addition, the DMK stated that Thirukural will be designated as the ‘National Book’, while the National Education Policy and NEET will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. The Manifesto also stated that the CAA and UCC will not be implemented in the state.

DMK Releases 1st List For 21 Candidates

The DMK also unveiled its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including 12 new candidates, with Kanimozhi running from Thoothukudi. The party has chosen to field Kalanidhi Veerasami from North Chennai, Tamilachi Thangapandian from South Chennai, Dayanidhi Maaran from Central Chennai, TR Balu from Sriperumbatur, Jagathrachahan from Arakonam, and Kandhir from Vellore.

Annadurai will run from Thiruvanamalai, Dharani from Aarani, and Selvagapathi from Selam, Prakash from Erode, A Raja from Nilgiris, Ganapathi Rajkumar from Kovai, and Arun Neru from Perambalur; Murasoli from Tanjore; Thanga Tamil Selvam from Theni; Kanimozhi from Thuthukudi; Rani from Thenkasi; and Malaiarasan from Kallakurichi. Eeswarasamy will run from Pollachi, Ganapathy Rajkumar from Coimbatore, and Thangathamizchelvan from Theni.

The DMK is in alliance with the Congress, which will contest 9 seats in Tamil Nadu. Its other allies are VCK, CPM, CPI, which will each contest two seats. IUML, KMDK, MDMK will each contest one seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance achieved a landslide victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, which was also part of the alliance, won 8 seats out of the nine it contested.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK also released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. The list was published by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19 in a single phase of polling. The Election Commission of India issued a notification on Wednesday for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.