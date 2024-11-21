Will Sambhal Jama Masjid Become Another Babri? New Twist In Case With 1,100-Year-Old Map

Sambhal Jama Masjid Row: Amid the ongoing temple-mosque dispute in Sambhal, a controversial "toolkit" linking Sambhal’s mosque to Babri Masjid has come to light. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently reignited the Babri Masjid debate under the guise of political rhetoric. However, a new twist has emerged in this controversy. Today, we bring you an old map of Sambhal and examine what it reveals. In today's DNA, we decode the claims being made by both sides:

Claims on the Jama Masjid

The controversy centers around Sambhal's Jama Masjid. One faction claims it is a mosque, while the other asserts it is not a mosque but the Shri Harihar Temple. These conflicting claims are currently under investigation. Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced suggesting an agenda to portray the Jama Masjid as Babri Masjid.

Case in Court and the Babri Connection

The matter is being heard in court, and a survey has already been conducted. The next hearing is awaited. In the midst of this, Asaduddin Owaisi has again brought up the Babri Masjid, raising questions about his intentions. Zee Media has obtained a map that introduces a significant development in the case.

The Old Map and Its Claims

The map, reportedly 1,100 years old and sourced from an ancient book, is claimed to depict the old layout of Sambhal. According to the claims, the map highlights all temples in the region, including the central structure identified as the Harihar Temple, now the Jama Masjid. The Hindu faction is using this map to strengthen its claim.

Places of Worship Act

The truth behind the claims of the temple will only be revealed with time, as the matter is still in court. Whether this map will be admissible as evidence in court remains uncertain. Legal complexities surrounding the issue are also under scrutiny. The Muslim faction, on the other hand, argues that the claim of a temple at the site is baseless under the 1991 Places of Worship Act. As the dispute unfolds, all eyes remain on the legal proceedings to determine the validity of the claims and counterclaims.