Will Sharad Pawar Leave Congress And Ally With BJP? BIG 'Khela' Likely In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Politics: Following the announcement of Maharashtra poll results last year in November, political rumblings began in the state, giving air to the speculations of big political switches in the near future. Fadnavis, sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5, had extended invitations to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend the ceremony. However, both leaders were reportedly absent.

However, the alignment of stars appears to be changing fast in Maharashtra politics. Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son, MLAs Aditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Varun Sardesai, met CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan office in Nagpur. This fuelled speculation about whether Uddhav Thackeray has changed his mind.

There are also calls for the reunion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Leaders and family members from both factions are pushing for a reunion between the two leaders once again.

NCP leader Praful Patel, who is likely to get a berth in the Modi cabinet, termed Sharad Pawar their 'deity.' Patel said that Sharad Pawar is like a 'deity' for NCP leaders and commands a high degree of respect. "If the Pawar family comes together, it will make us extremely happy," he said.

The biggest message has come from Asha-tai Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother, who said she prayed to Lord Vitthal that her son and his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar should come together again. Amid all these developments in Maharashtra, media reports claimed that there is a possibility of a major political switch in the state.

At least 8 MPs from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction are likely to join Ajit Pawar, reported Republic Media. Reports also suggested that these MPs are in close contact with the Ajit Pawar faction and are more likely to announce the shift. The NCP-SP had won 8 Lok Sabha seats, including Supriya Sule's Baramati, in the 2024 polls. If Sharad Pawar agrees to leave Congress and join the BJP, then Supriya Sule may be a part of the NDA cabinet at the Centre.

This political shift, if it becomes a reality, it will be a huge boost for Ajit Pawar's faction, which has already been recognized as the 'real' NCP by the Election Commission. According to a report by Republic, sources claimed that Sharad Pawar is open to joining hands with the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If the rumours turn out to be true, it will be a massive setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), and NCP (SP) in Maharashtra and the opposition bloc INDIA led by the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Supriya Sule Praises Fadnavis

The latest developments surfaced days after Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule recently praised CM Devendra Fadnavis, who assumed office a month ago.

"Only one person who is working very hard is Devendra Fadnavis; no one else is visible. Devendra ji is focused and working in mission mode, which is a good thing. We wish him all the best," Sule said while speaking to reporters.

If this switch happens, the NDA government at the Centre will cross the 300-mark for the third time in a row, setting a new political record. This will be not only a boost for the Modi government but also for the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.