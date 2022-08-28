New Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD leader, voiced his support for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be the Prime Minister of the country. Tej Pratap Yadav expressed that he considered Nitish Kumar who has worked closely with Lalu Prasad Yadav as his 'uncle'. He further said that the RJD will support Kumar is "hoisting a flag at Red Fort."

In a statement to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "He is my uncle. This is a government (in Bihar) of 'Mahagathbandhan'. We will support him in hoisting a flag at Red fort."

Earlier, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had said that if considered, Nitish Kumar would be a "strong candidate."

Despite all the support that Nitish Kumar has received to contest for the prime ministerial post, he has denied any such ambitions.

Kumar had said, "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My work is to work for everyone."

However, he mentioned that he wants to unite the Opposition."I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties walk and work together. If they do, it will be good," he said,

Techi Kaso, the lone JDU MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, has recently joined the ruling BJP. Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Tesam Pongte accepted the application of Itanagar MLA to merge with BJP. With this, the BJP has 49 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

JDU had fielded candidates on 15 seats on its own in the 2019 assembly elections. Nitish Kumar's party won seven of those seats. JDU had emerged as the second largest party in Arunachal after the BJP. However, in December 2020, six of Nitish's MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP.