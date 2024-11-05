'Will Support Shiv Sena Nominee Not MNS': BJP Takes U-Turn On Mahim Candidate

In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP on Tuesday said it would support the Shiv Sena candidate in Mahim, Sada Sarvankar. It had been earlier on the verge of supporting the younger Thackeray brother, Amit, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Sarvankar's refusal to bow out of the fray worked in his favour as his decision was taken in sync with "alliance dharma" and the BJP would not betray its faith in the Mahayuti.

The BJP move effectively stops its ongoing efforts to induct the MNS into the Mahayuti or support the MNS on a few seats. A three-term legislator, now Sarvankar has a triangular contest in Mahim against MNS's Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant.

As far as Mahayuti is concerned, the problem of Mahim constituency has gone. Now, Sada Sarvankar is the Mahayuti's candidate and we will work for his victory, said BJP leader Ashish Shelar while giving a sense of finality to the party's stance. Shelar further said, "If the coalition leaders, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, decide otherwise in their deliberations, that could change the scenario altogether.".

Shelar's backing has given a boost to the Sarvankar camp, which is looking forward to gaining mileage with the non-Marathi voters, more so in Jain and Gujarati communities. This support change comes after Raj Thackeray had attacked Mahayuti on Monday, where he targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his alignment with NCP leader Ajit Pawar when he had opposed earlier.

BJP key leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis, Prasad Lad, and Nitesh Rane provided initial support to accepting support by Amit Thackeray was opposed since Raj Thackeray had supported Mahayuti in the previous Lok Sabha elections that furthered the cause but Sarvankar refused and said that MNS is not part of Mahayuti because that will work in favor of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the last attempt to discuss with Sarvankar, leaving it entirely on his discretion. Meanwhile, when Monday went by and the withdrawal deadline started approaching, Sarvankar sent a request to Raj Thackeray for a meeting. However, with Raj Thackeray refusing to meet him, Sarvankar finalized his candidature from Mahim.

"I informed the Chief Minister that not even if I retire will Amit Thackeray be voted to power. That is something very clear," Sarvankar said, defending himself. He said his winning was important for raising Mahayuti's tally, and asked Raj Thackeray not to sacrifice at the altar of political opportunism a faithful Shiv Sainik.

He would withdraw only if the MNS withdrew candidates from other seats to let Mahayuti win more seats, added Sarvankar. "If I withdraw my nomination, a third party (Shiv Sena-UBT) will benefit," he noted, pointing out his anxiety for the gains by the opposition. He claimed that grassroots BJP workers are on his side and that they will ultimately come rallying behind his candidacy in Mahim.