'Will Take A Dip In Yamuna Before 2025 Delhi Elections': Arvind Kejriwal Sets Deadline For Cleaning Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will take a dip in river Yamuna before the 2025 assembly elections to show its cleanliness. Kejriwal while answering a question on the timeline of Yamuna river's cleaning said "a 6-point action plan has been formed to clean Yamuna...Before the next election in 2025, I will take a dip with you in Yamuna." The Aam Aadmi Party chief addressed a press conference after the presentation of the Delhi 2023-24 Budget. He also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.

Talking about the three infamous garbage mountains of Delhi, Kejriwal said his government will clear the three landfills by December 2024.

साफ़, सुंदर और आधुनिक Delhi के लिए 9 कदम:



1400 km Road Beautification

26 Flyover/Underpass

3 Double Decker Flyover

1600 E-Bus

Bus Depot Electrification

3 Modern Bus Port

1400 Bus Shelter

Yamuna Cleaning

कूड़े के पहाड़ ख़त्म



—CM @ArvindKejriwal #DelhiBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/fUwutWtcXm March 22, 2023

Earlier today, while presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said a loan of Rs 850 crore was earmarked for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the removal of mountains of garbage.

"The three garbage mountains of Delhi have been a dark spot in Delhi's image for several decades now. Though the task of clearing these garbage mountains falls in the domain of the MCD, for the sake of the people of Delhi, we will work hand in hand with the MCD and provide them with whatever support necessary to ensure that we see the end of the garbage mountains at the earliest," Gahlot said.

हमें मिलकर एक आधुनिक दिल्ली बनानी है। इस बार दिल्ली का ये बजट एक साफ-सुंदर और आधुनिक दिल्ली के लिए है। CM @ArvindKejriwal Addressing an Important Press Conference on Budget | LIVE #DelhiBudget2023https://t.co/kYXyMSoVrm — Prafful Kumar Singh (@praffulksingh) March 22, 2023

" 1600 new electric buses will be purchased this year. We have a target to have a total of 10,480 buses on the streets of Delhi by 2025. This will be sufficient for the requirements of Delhi. By 2025, 80% of these buses - 8,280 will be electric. Of these, 1600 buses will be purchased this year," the Delhi CM said.

He told the press conference that his government has been providing free education, water, power and healthcare services to citizens, but has never incurred losses, and assured that all the free schemes of the Delhi government will continue.

Kejriwal also said the 2023-24 Budget has something for everyone and asserted that it will give a major push to infrastructure with Rs 21,000 crore being allocated for various projects.