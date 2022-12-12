'Will talk to the public and then take decision': Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani on rumours of joining BJP

GANDHINAGAR: Bhupat Bhayani, a newly-elected member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Visavadar, has indicated that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it would bring good to the farmers and people of his constituency. Bhayani, along with four AAP MLAs were elected in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, giving the Kejriwal-led party the tag of a - national party. He has been associated with the BJP since 2001 and has grown up with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In an interview, Bhayani said he will consult with the people of his constituency before making a decision about joining the BJP.

AAP bags 5 seats in Gujarat Assembly

The Gujarat Assembly elections were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The BJP swept the elections, winning 156 out of the 182 Assembly seats, the highest number of seats won by any party since the state was formed in 1960. The Congress party won 17 seats, and the AAP won five seats. The BJP's vote share was 52.50 percent, while the Congress party received 27.28 percent and the AAP received 12.92 percent.

Bhayani won the Visavadar constituency by a margin of 7,063 votes. He received 65,675 votes, while the BJP candidate, Harshad Kumar Ribadiya Ribadiya, received 58,771 votes. The approximate voter turnout in the second phase of the elections was 59.11 percent, and in the first phase, it was 63.14 percent.

AAP's future in Gujarat

Bhayani's potential decision to join the BJP has sparked speculation about the future of the AAP in Gujarat. The party only recently made its debut in the state, and its relatively strong showing in the elections was seen as a potential sign of growth for the party. However, Bhayani's potential defection, along with the BJP's overwhelming victory, has cast doubt on the AAP's ability to establish itself as a significant political force in the state.

(With ANI inputs)