Abhishek Banerjee expressed his displeasure over the Centre's list of 'unparliamentary words'. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat imposed a ban on several words in Parliament. The list of 'parliamentary words' is published. In the context of that list, this time the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool made a clear statement. He said, "Will they fix what we say? The people of India were not so subjugated to British rule as they are today. The government is running in an absolutely autocratic manner."

Standing on the grounds of Central Park in Salt Lake on Thursday, the Diamond Harbor MP said in a tone of anger, "Out of the state of emergency, the situation in the country is worse. Whoever opposes, the investigating agency is chasing him. BJP is withholding the money of Bengal. The (state) panchayat minister (Pulak Roy) keeps saying, there is no corruption. They themselves are sitting confused and depriving the people of Bengal from their dues. We will protest by going to Delhi and taking it to the Parliament session."

Along with the parliamentary word list, Abhishek attacked the Modi government at the Center over the national symbol placed on the roof of the New Parliament building. He said, "They are changing all the symbols and names. The way everything is revealed, it's not a method. The symbol was inaugurated, but the President was not invited there. They also did not give him the respect he deserves.'' In view of the Trinamool general secretary's statement, the BJP camp said that if the Trinamool has any objections to the list of 'unparliamentary' words in the Parliament, then there is a certain platform to express it.

Incidentally, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday banned the use of several words during the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. The list of published 'member words' includes several words like 'shameful', 'abuse', 'betrayal', 'drama', 'corrupt', 'incompetent' and 'hypocrisy'. 'Anarchist', 'Vulture', 'Autocratic', 'Khalistani', 'Destroyer' in the session of Parliament. Some phrases like 'Joomlabaji', 'Covid Spreader', 'Khun Se Kheti' (Cultivation with Blood), 'Snoopgate' have been banned in the pamphlets published for MPs. Coincidentally, opponents have used multiple words and phrases in the past to target the prime minister. A section of the opposition has claimed that the government has taken this decision to silence the voice of the opposition in the parliament.