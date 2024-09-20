'Will Throw Out Every Single Infiltrator From Here: Amit Shah Slams Jharkhand Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condemned the Hemant Soren government for rampant corruption and urged the people of Jharkhand to vote for a government that supports farmers and increases employment opportunities.

As the state heads towards elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced the launch of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra for the 2024 elections during a rally in Jharkhand today.

"Today, the BJP's Parivartan Yatra for the 2024 elections of Jharkhand is being launched from here. In the coming days, this Yatra will go to every village and reach every home," he stated.

Shah emphasized that the proposed change extends beyond merely replacing the Chief Minister.

"The change is not just about bringing the BJP government in place of JMM and Congress. The change is to remove this corrupt government and bring a government that will stop corruption," he asserted, highlighting the need to protect tribal culture.

"The change has to be brought about by removing the government that is destroying the tribal girls and their culture at the hands of the intruders," Shah said.

Calling for a government that supports farmers and creates local employment, Shah said, "A Narendra Modi government that supports and increases the income of farmers has to be brought here. My tribal young brothers and sisters go from here to different parts of the country for employment. Instead of this, a government which brings employment to Santhal Pargana has to be brought here."

Addressing the issue of infiltration in the state, Shah claimed that a change in government would eliminate every infiltrator from the region.

He said that "infiltrators are the vote bank of Lalu Yadav, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rahul Baba's Congress party. If you change the government of Jharkhand, I promise you that we will identify and throw out every single infiltrator from Jharkhand"

"In our state, the number of infiltrators is increasing in place of tribals. We have to stop this. Only the BJP can do this work," he added. Addressing employment promises made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah remarked, "Hemant Soren promised that he will give 5 lakh jobs every year. Did it deliver? Instead of jobs, Hemant Soren made youth run till death. Papers are being leaked one by one. You have given nothing except for corruption. I am telling you with full responsibility that Hemant Soren's government is the most corrupt government. If there is any corrupt government, it is Hemant Soren's government."

Jharkhand is set to witness an election to the 81-member legislative assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.