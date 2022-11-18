‘Will trigger BOMB BLAST in INDORE if …’: Letter threatens Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Indore: A sweet-snacks shop in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers and supporters make a scheduled overnight stay at a local stadium when the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches here on November 28. In view of the threat letter, the local police has started an investigation to trace the source of the letter. Police have also registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, a police official said, adding that they suspect that it was a hoax threat.

According to news agency PTI, Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said, "A sweet-snacks shop in Juni area of the city has received a letter on Thursday evening, which says that if the participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra stay at the Khalsa stadium, bomb blasts could be carried out in the city."

The anonymous letter does not directly speak about targeting Gandhi using the bomb, he added. A first information report (FIR) under section 507 (criminal intimidation by unknown person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this connection. "We have started an investigation into the threat letter. However, we suspect that this act was done by some mischievous elements," Mishra said.

State Congress Secretary Nilabh Shukla demanded a probe into the letter and said security arrangements need to be beefed up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The foot march, which is currently in Maharashtra, will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.