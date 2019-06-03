close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Chief Minister Reddy, whose father was two-time Chief Minister of the state, said: "I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.

Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday said that he would try to serve the state better than his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

"I will try to serve the state better than my father YS Rajasekhar Reddy," he said, while wishing Muslims of the state `Eid Mubarak` in advance at an `Iftar` organised here at the police parade ground.

Chief Minister Reddy, whose father was two-time Chief Minister of the state, said: "I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that."

Live TV

"During the 2014 elections, 67 MLAs won on the YSRCP ticket. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu purchased 23 of them in the past five years. Similarly, he bought three of our nine YSRCP MPs," he said.

Referring to the results of recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, he said: "Now in 2019 elections, the results were declared on May 23 in the holy month of Ramzan. TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu could win only 23 Assembly seats and three seats of Lok Sabha. Can anybody write a script better than God?"

Talking about the local party leader Iqbal, he said, "Only Iqbal could not win. I will send him to the Legislative Council."

 

Tags:
Andhra PradeshYSRCPYS Jaganmohan ReddyYS Rajasekhar Reddy
Next
Story

Telangana govt releases Rs 6900 crore for farmers support scheme

Must Watch

PT9M1S

DNA: Non Stop News, 03rd June, 2019