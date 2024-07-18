Modi to Jolt UP Soon? Bold Political Moves Expected After Crucial BJP Headquarters Meeting Today – Here’s What Could Happen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the BJP headquarters and meet party workers today.According to sources, PM Modi will reach party headquarters at 6 pm, where he will address and meet party workers at the office. The sources also said that PM Modi will meet long-time workers at the BJP office tomorrow evening.

Political Turmoil In UP?

While the BJP is looking to address various factors so as to put up a strong show in the 2027 assembly polls, the immediate challenge for the party is 10 assembly bypolls in the state for which Election Commission has not yet announced a date. There is speculation that the Samajawadi Party (SP) and Congress will have an alliance for these bypolls also.

Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls and BJP won 33 seats. Congress won six seats in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Frequent Meetings Among BJP Stalwarts

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda separately on Tuesday. Chaudhary is learnt have apprised him about reasons for the party's poor performance.

On July 14, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party held its State Working Committee meeting at the Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University in Lucknow to discuss the first meeting of the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, winning fewer seats than expected in the general elections.

The main agenda of the meeting was the passing of political proposals. The political proposal included discussions on the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats, a review of the Lok Sabha elections, and the future roadmap.

PM Modi To Meet CMs Of BJP-Ruled States

Notably, a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states is likely to be held at the end of July. The meeting will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the sources, the discussion will focus on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and coordination between the government and the organization.