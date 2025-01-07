Delhi election dates have been announced and there is just one month left for the political parties to campaign and improve their winning chances. The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that the voting for the 70 Delhi assembly seats will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. With this, the Model Code came into effect.

With the poll dates out, all eyes are on the BJP whether the saffron party will bring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Delhi as a star campaigner. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the impact of Yogi's campaigning in other states and the entry of a new poster in Delhi.

Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to katenge' slogan has entered Delhi with posters being put up on a wall. While the BJP and the AAP have released their poll songs to woo the voters, both parties have expressed willingness to dole out more freebies to woo the voters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath commands a significant hold over voters who belong to Uttar Pradesh. His is also popular among Delhi voters and the BJP may look to capitalize on this as well apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sounded the poll bugle in the national capital last week.