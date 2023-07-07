'Wind Of Lies...': PM Narendra Modi's Chhattisgarh Poll Pitch Draws Sharp Response From CM Bhupesh Baghel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sounded the BJP's poll bugle for Chhattisgarh assembly elections from Raipur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of eight projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore. While PM Modi counted development work taken up in Chhattisgarh by the NDA government at the Centre, he accused the Congress government in the state of depriving people of various benefits and halting the state's development wheel. Modi also accused the CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of not fulfilling promises made five years ago.

"Out of the 36 promises made by Congress to Chhattisgarh, one promise said that a liquor ban will be implemented in the state...But now 5 years are about to pass and the truth is that the Congress has actually done a liquor scam worth thousands of crores here," said PM Modi. He also said that a big 'panja' (palm) has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh. "This is the 'panja' of Congress, which is snatching your rights from you. This 'panja' has decided that it will loot and ruin Chhattisgarh," said PM Modi at Vijay Sankalp Maharally in Raipur.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Out of the 36 promises made by Congress to Chhattisgarh, one promise said that a liquor ban will be implemented in the state...But now 5 years are about to pass and the truth is that the Congress has actually done a liquor scam worth thousands of crores… pic.twitter.com/IaBoUTPq8T — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

cre Trending Stories

PM Modi also claimed that the Centre procures the major paddy cultivation from Chhattisgarh. Reacting to PM Modi's allegations, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel swore by 'Gangajal' that his government fulfilled promises within time.

"Modi ji, you came and the wind of lies started blowing. State BJP leaders were continuously misleading the farmers that paddy is procured with the Central fund. You are the Prime Minister, you know the truth, but you also lied. This is the biggest lie in the name of farmers that the Center takes 80 per cent of the state's paddy. If the role of your government is this much in paddy purchase of the states, then why are farmers in your Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi forced to sell paddy at Rs 1,000-1,200 a quintal, Modi ji? BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh gave you the wrong information and you went away after reading the speech," Baghel retaliated in a tweet.

आप आए तो फिर झूठ की बयार बहने लगी मोदी जी.



प्रदेश भाजपा के नेता लगातार किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे थे कि धान खरीदी केंद्र के पैसों से होती है. आप प्रधानमंत्री हैं, आपको तो सच पता है, लेकिन आप भी झूठ बोल गए.



यह किसानों के नाम पर सबसे बड़ा झूठ है कि केंद्र राज्य के धान उपार्जन का 80… July 7, 2023

He further said that every child of Chhattisgarh knows that the Congress had promised to waive farm loans within ten days and the same was done within two hours. "The needle of BJP is stuck. The BJP never fulfilled its promise of 'Rs 2,100 a quintal' and 'Bonus' and that is well remembered by the farmers. They also know what the Congress government is doing for them. Now no one can mislead the farmers of Chhattisgarh," said Baghel.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls by the end of this year.