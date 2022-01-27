हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wine

Wine in Maharashtra supermarkets soon, Nawab Malik says - 'This will help farmers'

Nawab Malik added that the move will help farmers of the state. As per the new rules, wines will be sold in supermarkets that are operated in more than 1000 square foot area.  

Wines will be sold in supermarkets that are operated in more than 1000 square foot area.

Maharashtra cabinet has allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets, senior state minister Nawab Malik said today. Malik added that the move will help farmers of the state. As per the new rules, wines will be sold in supermarkets that are operated in more than 1000 square foot area.

Further inputs awaited

