Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has no social media accounts: IAF

The Indian Air Force Wednesday took it's official Twitter handle to dispel all rumours circulating around Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's social accounts.

"#FAKE ACCOUNTS : Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman does not have a social media account on any portal (Facebook /Instagram /Twitter). Please avoid following any fake accounts being used in the name of any IAF Airwarrior for spreading misinformation. Jai Hind!!!” alerted the IAF.

Wing Commander Abhinandan had crash-landed into Pakistan-controlled territory on Wednesday after the MiG 21 bison manoeuvred by him shot down Pakistan Army's F-16/

He was soon taken into captivity but later released by Pakistan.

Dressed in a blue coat, grey trousers and white shirt, he was received by senior Border Security Force officers at Zero Line that marks the India-Pakistan land border.