Winter session of Bihar assembly to begin from November 23, likely to continue for 5 days

Patna: The winter session of the Bihar legislative assembly is scheduled to begin from November 23 and will likely be a 5-day session. The Bihar 'Vidhan Sabha' that will go on till November 27 will also witness the Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar attending his first session after taking the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time.

The pro tem speaker will be nominated first who will then administer the oath to the new MLAs. After the swearing-in of the new legislators, the speaker of the assembly will be elected.

This is to be noted that out of the 14 ministers, 10 have been elected as the first time.

According to a few reports, the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is likely to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Kumar, 69, was administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

श्री @nitishkumar जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मोदी जी और नीतीश जी की जोड़ी आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का स्वप्न साकार करेगी। pic.twitter.com/JnWfa6LarC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2020

श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी को उपमुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/fkhL0KP4dN — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2020

BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Jeewesh Mishra, Ramsurat Rai and Amarendra Pratap Singh also took the oath as Cabinet Ministers.

JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, Sheela Mandal and Mewa Lal Choudhary were also sworn in as Nitish's Cabinet Ministers.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) also took oath as the Cabinet Minister of Bihar.

