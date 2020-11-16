हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Oath Ceremony 2020

PM Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi congratulate Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar's CM

The 69-year old Nitish Kumar is on course to become the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar.

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16, 2020) took oath as the chief minister of Bihar again following which wishes pour in from several politicians for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish and the other ministers who took oath in Nitish's cabinet

 

Also read | Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar Chief Minister for seventh time in 20 years, gets two deputy CMs

 

Tejashwi Yadav who was the grand alliance's chief ministerial candidate also congratulated Nitish. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader hoped that the Nitish-led government would prioritise on providing 19 lakh jobs and other essential services in Bihar. 

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were also amongst the BJP leaders who congratulated Nitish.
 

 

Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated Nitish.

The National President Lok Janshakti Party who parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, also congratulated Nitish.

Nitish, 69, who has had a continuous run since November 2005, except for the period in 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi kept the charge, is on course to become the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state. He will surpass the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961.

Kumar was first sworn in as CM in 2000, for a term that lasted barely a week as he failed to muster a majority and returned as a minister at the Centre in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

