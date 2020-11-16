PM Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi congratulate Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar's CM

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16, 2020) took oath as the chief minister of Bihar again following which wishes pour in from several politicians for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish and the other ministers who took oath in Nitish's cabinet.

Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav who was the grand alliance's chief ministerial candidate also congratulated Nitish. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader hoped that the Nitish-led government would prioritise on providing 19 lakh jobs and other essential services in Bihar.

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को मुख्यमंत्री ‘मनोनीत’ होने पर शुभकामनाएँ। आशा करता हूँ कि कुर्सी की महत्वाकांक्षा की बजाय वो बिहार की जनाकांक्षा एवं NDA के 19 लाख नौकरी-रोजगार और पढ़ाई, दवाई, कमाई, सिंचाई, सुनवाई जैसे सकारात्मक मुद्दों को सरकार की प्राथमिकता बनायेंगे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 16, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were also amongst the BJP leaders who congratulated Nitish.



श्री @nitishkumar जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मोदी जी और नीतीश जी की जोड़ी आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का स्वप्न साकार करेगी। pic.twitter.com/JnWfa6LarC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2020

Congrats to @NitishKumar Ji and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the State. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2020

Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar.

I also congratulate #TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath as Ministers today.

Wishing you & your entire team all the very best and successful tenure! pic.twitter.com/2gRA3Wz07T — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 16, 2020

Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated Nitish.

श्री नीतीश कुमार के 7वीं बार बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। आपके नेतृत्व में बिहार और आगे बढ़ेगा। श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का सहयोग बिहार को हमेशा मिलता रहेगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 16, 2020

The National President Lok Janshakti Party who parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, also congratulated Nitish.

Nitish, 69, who has had a continuous run since November 2005, except for the period in 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi kept the charge, is on course to become the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state. He will surpass the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961.

Kumar was first sworn in as CM in 2000, for a term that lasted barely a week as he failed to muster a majority and returned as a minister at the Centre in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.