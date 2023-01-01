topStoriesenglish
Winter vacation for all schools in Haryana from January 1 but special classes for 10th and 12th, check details

The 15-day winter vacation for all schools in Haryana has begun today, however, students of classes 10 and 12 will have to attend preparation classes for the Haryana board exams 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

New Delhi: The Directorate of School Education Haryana announced the Winter vacation of 15 days for all the schools in the state. Releasing the official notice the Haryana Education Department announced Winter vacation for all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2023. 

The directorate informed that the schools under the Haryana Board will be reopened on January 16, 2023, and requested all the schools to abide by the announcement.

Board exam preparation classes for 10th and 12th

However, the schools will remain open for classes 10th and 12th from 10 an to 2 pm in the wake of the Haryana Boardexaminations. "In the view of board examination of classes 10 and 12, classes for the preparations for the examinations will be organised in schools from 10 am to 2 pm."

