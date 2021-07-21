हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
School reopening

Wise to re-open primary schools first before secondary schools, says ICMR Chief

During a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Balram Bhargava said that children can handle viral infections much better than adults. 

Wise to re-open primary schools first before secondary schools, says ICMR Chief
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: As several states plan to reopen schools after the COVID-19 hiatus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Balram Bhargava on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) said that it would be wise to reopen primary schools first before secondary schools in India. 

During a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Bhargava said, "We know clearly that children can handle viral infections much better than adults. Antibody exposure is also similar in children as adults. Some Scandinavian countries didn't shut their primary schools in any coronavirus waves."

The ICMR Director-General added, "Once India starts considering, it will be wise to open primary schools first before opening secondary schools. All the support staff whether it be school bus drivers, teachers and other staff in the school need to be vaccinated."

This is to be noted that the physical classes in schools and universities have been halted due to the COVID-19 waves. However, as the daily number of cases have started to decline across the country, several states are deciding to reopen schools and universities.

Meanwhile, the ICMR on Tuesday also announced the results of their fourth countrywide serosurvey which revealed that two-thirds of the general population of the country has developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and that 40 crore people are still vulnerable. 

The serosurvey, conducted in 70 districts in June-July, also included 2,892 kids in the 6-9 years age group and 5,799 in 10-17 years age group. It was found that seroprevalence in the age group of 6-9 years was 57.2 per cent, while in the 10-17 years age group, it was 61.6 per cent. 

Seroprevalence, notably, is the percentage of individuals in a population who have antibodies to an infectious agent. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
School reopeningICMRCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Won't meet till he apologises publicly: Amarinder Singh stands firm after Navjot Sidhu named new Punjab Congress chief

Must Watch

PT23M12S

DNA: Different rules for Diwali and Eid in the name of secularism?