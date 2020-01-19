Wish Kashmiri pandits go back and live happily in new Kashmir: Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Amid several efforts being made to rehabilitate thousands of Kashmiri pandits, who were forced to flee Jammu and Kashmir during the nineties, firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh said that he want Kashmiri pandits to go back to new Kashmir and live happily there. Giriraj condemned the incident shared by human rights activist and columnist Sunanda Vashisht in which she had said that a young engineer named BK Ganjoo was brutally murdered and his wife was forced to eat rice soaked in his blood.

Giriraj said, ''This is a shocking incident. Where did the award return gang go when Kashmiri pandits were brutally attacked, no secular leader raised their voice then and no one took the matter to UN mentioning it as a black day.''

He added, ''I wish to hear people chanting Ved Mantra's and reading Azans on the banks of Dal Lake. May everyone lives happily in Kashmir.''

Live TV

Speaking on Kapil Sibal who had claimed that it will be difficult for states to not implement the CAA since now it has become law, Giriraj said, ''Kapil Sibal Sahab dared to speak the truth, which is a big thing. Now he is trying to manipulate his word. But truth always comes out of the mouth and cannot be changed.''

Giriraj further defended his parties decision to implement Citizenship Amendment Act in the country and said that no one had taken any permission before dividing India, he said, '' Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to become Prime Minister and Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan a Muslim country so they did it and during the course, several Hindus were killed.''

Slamming Congress, Giriraj said that we are working towards rectifying the sins of Congress. They should stop speaking the language of Pakistan.

Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the assembly election, Giriraj said, ''Kejriwal says that minorities will ensure his win in 2020 election. Why is there no value of the votes casted by other people.''