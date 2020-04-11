With 1035 coronavirus COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, India records highest spike in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 count has crossed 7,000-mark on Saturday (April 11, 2020) as the number of cases rose to 7,447 which includes 6,565 active cases, 642 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 239 fatalities as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. More than 1000 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours which is the sharpest spike in the number of cases after the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state due to the COVID-19 outbreak with over 1,500 cases. The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 110, which makes it the state with over 46% coronavirus deaths in the country.

In Rajasthan, 98 new coronavirus positive cases reported in a day and the state tally has now gone up to 561. A 11-month old baby was also found coronavirus positive in Rajasthan. In Jaipur, 53 cases were reported on April 10. Total number of cases in Jaipur stands at 221 out of which 150 cases are reported from Ramganj alone.

The national capital is also facing the adverse effect of the crisis situation and in the wake of rising number of cases containment zones were increased to 30 in Delhi. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday climbed to 903, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths.

States like Jharkhand and Odisha also reported new cases on Saturday with the number standing at 17 and 50 respectively.

Meanwhile, India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country. Several states like Odisha and Punjab already extended the lockdown till the month in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Delhi and Maharashtra have banned venturing out without masks and said violators will invite arrest. PM Modi is expected to discuss the situation with the chief ministers of states in a video conference meeting on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases across 185 nations reached 1,694,954 and the death toll stood at 102,607 at 06.30 am (IST) on Saturday (April 11, 2020). The US continues to record the highest number of cases at 499,252 followed by Spain at 158,273, Italy at 147,577, Germany at 122,171, and France at 125,171 as per Johns Hopkins University data.