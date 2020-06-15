With 11,502 new COVID-19 cases, total tally in India cross 3.32 lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Monday (June 15, 2020) recorded more than 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.32 lakh and death toll at 9520.
As per the Ministry of Health data, the total coronavirus cases in India stand at 332424 which include 169798 recovered cases, 153106 active cases, 1 migrant patient and death toll 9520.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are among the worst-hit states in the country as cases continue to surge.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|Andhra Pradesh
|2765
|3314
|84
|6163
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|Assam
|2081
|1960
|8
|4049
|Bihar
|2261
|4170
|39
|6470
|Chandigarh
|54
|293
|5
|352
|Chhattisgarh
|891
|763
|8
|1662
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|2
|0
|36
|Delhi
|24032
|15823
|1327
|41182
|Goa
|490
|74
|0
|564
|Gujarat
|5742
|16325
|1477
|23544
|Haryana
|4117
|3003
|88
|7208
|Himachal Pradesh
|174
|337
|7
|518
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2593
|2389
|59
|5041
|Jharkhand
|832
|905
|8
|1745
|Karnataka
|2959
|3955
|86
|7000
|Kerala
|1340
|1102
|19
|2461
|Ladakh
|468
|80
|1
|549
|Madhya Pradesh
|2666
|7677
|459
|10802
|Maharashtra
|53030
|50978
|3950
|107958
|Manipur
|367
|91
|0
|458
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|111
|1
|0
|112
|Nagaland
|80
|88
|0
|168
|Odisha
|1190
|2708
|11
|3909
|Puducherry
|98
|91
|5
|194
|Punjab
|717
|2356
|67
|3140
|Rajasthan
|2836
|9566
|292
|12694
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|Tamil Nadu
|19679
|24547
|435
|44661
|Telangana
|2412
|2377
|185
|4974
|Tripura
|760
|315
|1
|1076
|Uttarakhand
|684
|1111
|24
|1819
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|West Bengal
|5552
|5060
|475
|11087
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6972
|6972
|Total#
|153106
|169798
|9520
|332424
The number of new cases in the last 24 hours was at 11502, deaths 325. The recovery rate in India was at 51.07 percent.
A total of 5774133 samples of COVID-19 tested in India so far, 11519 samples tested in the last 24 hours as per the ICMR data.